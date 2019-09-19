Get, set, Goa: Army officer and wife to take on Ironman

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staying fit is second nature for Brigadier Rajesh Joshy, who, along with his wife, Poonam Joshy, have signed up for the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa which includes a 1.9 km swim, 90-km bike ride and a 21-km run, next month. Despite never having heard of Ironman, Joshy, didn’t think twice when his wife suggested that they give it a shot. “It may be a little late in life, but I thought it would be a good statement to make. I joined the army fit, have been active for 35 years and now, as I get ready to retire, I am taking on this challenge,” says Joshy, 56, who recently moved to Bengaluru.

Ever since the couple signed up for the triathlon in December last year, their routine – between 5am and 8am – has been packed – some days include two activities and the gym, while other days include one activity and the gym. On some days, they switch their gym routine with yoga. It all started last year, when Poonam, 53, was trying to shed some weight. Having had a walking routine for years, she decided to switch to jogging which eventually turned into running. “I slowly started realising it that I was enjoying it,” says Poonam, whose son and daughter-in-law are in the Army.

At the posting in Bhopal in 2017, Poonam started participating in half-marathons, at which point she started going to schools to talk to students about the importance and benefits of running. At that point, she came across Praveen Sapkal and Mayank Raghuvanshi from Madhya Pradesh who had done Ironman.

Poonam’s interest piqued, and incidentally came across the openings for Goa Ironman. But never having cycled after school, Poonam was slightly hesitant about the 90 km bike ride. But a Valentine’s Day gift of a top-notch bicycle, put Poonam’s doubts to rest.

“Since we moved to Bengaluru in May, we have been done long cycle rides in different parts of the city,” says Poonam, who participated in an Olympic triathlon a while ago in preparation of the upcoming one. “During those rides, I realised the importance of being quick during the transitions, and not hydrating adequately to ensure I am not tired,” she says. As Joshy sums it up, in addition to physical endurance it’s also about mental strength.