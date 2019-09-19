Home Cities Bengaluru

Kundalahalli underpass work on hold despite CM’s order

Work on construction of an underpass at Kundalahalli has not yet begun, despite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issuing orders on September 9.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP is awaiting government funds to complete underpass work. (Photo | Express)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Work on construction of an underpass at Kundalahalli has not yet begun, despite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issuing orders on September 9. On his first city round, he had said that work would start in four days. It has been 10 days since his visit, but work is yet to commence. 

Work was put on hold due to land acquisition issues. According to BBMP’s Detailed Project Report (DPR), the underpass was to have 7.5-metre wide roads on either side. However, BBMP decided to narrow the lanes to 3.5 metres, as it could acquire land only for a 3.5-metre service road. When residents pointed out that narrow roads would lead to traffic snarls, and it was better to stick to the original DPR, the project was put on hold. Besides, lack of funds also forced halting of the project. 

The CM promised additional funds and also gave strict orders to the contractor and BBMP engineer to complete the project within six months. Residents allege that despite the CM’s order, work has not started. “Work began in January and was stopped in three or four months. BBMP should start its projects only when land acquisition is complete. Usually, there is severe traffic congestion at Kundalahalli Junction. If the underpass is ready, it will help us connect to EPIP Zone, Brookefield, Varthur and Whitefield in less time,” said Smitha T, a resident.

Clement Jaykumar from Doddanekkundi Rising said, “Work had to be completed within 174 days, but it hasn’t. Initially, we only saw some drainage work going on, and now even that has stopped. When BBMP started work, the road at Kundalahalli Junction was damaged, and created a traffic bottleneck. Now the area is being tarred, which is a relief to commuters.

BBMP must start land acquisition and expedite the completion,” he added.BBMP Executive Engineer (Special Projects) Lokesh said, “We have requested the government to generate funds, but haven’t yet got them. We are still waiting for approval, once it is done we will complete work.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp