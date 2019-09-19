Kundalahalli underpass work on hold despite CM’s order

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on construction of an underpass at Kundalahalli has not yet begun, despite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa issuing orders on September 9. On his first city round, he had said that work would start in four days. It has been 10 days since his visit, but work is yet to commence.

Work was put on hold due to land acquisition issues. According to BBMP’s Detailed Project Report (DPR), the underpass was to have 7.5-metre wide roads on either side. However, BBMP decided to narrow the lanes to 3.5 metres, as it could acquire land only for a 3.5-metre service road. When residents pointed out that narrow roads would lead to traffic snarls, and it was better to stick to the original DPR, the project was put on hold. Besides, lack of funds also forced halting of the project.

The CM promised additional funds and also gave strict orders to the contractor and BBMP engineer to complete the project within six months. Residents allege that despite the CM’s order, work has not started. “Work began in January and was stopped in three or four months. BBMP should start its projects only when land acquisition is complete. Usually, there is severe traffic congestion at Kundalahalli Junction. If the underpass is ready, it will help us connect to EPIP Zone, Brookefield, Varthur and Whitefield in less time,” said Smitha T, a resident.

Clement Jaykumar from Doddanekkundi Rising said, “Work had to be completed within 174 days, but it hasn’t. Initially, we only saw some drainage work going on, and now even that has stopped. When BBMP started work, the road at Kundalahalli Junction was damaged, and created a traffic bottleneck. Now the area is being tarred, which is a relief to commuters.

BBMP must start land acquisition and expedite the completion,” he added.BBMP Executive Engineer (Special Projects) Lokesh said, “We have requested the government to generate funds, but haven’t yet got them. We are still waiting for approval, once it is done we will complete work.”