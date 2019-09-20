Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Boys are victims of child marriages too’

As part of the Asia Pacific Social Work Conference on Thursday, a symposium was conducted on forced child marriages.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the Asia Pacific Social Work Conference on Thursday, a symposium was conducted on forced child marriages. Victims shared their personal experiences at the event. Interestingly, out of 3,077 girls, who were forced to marry at a young age, in 53% of these cases, the boy is below the marriageable age of 21. 

The symposium highlighted that boys were victims of child marriage as well and were unaware of the consequences of getting into such a union. Child Rights Committee Chairperson Anjali Ramannan raised the question of bringing in help for boys as they are tried as adults. “Boys also need to be rehabilitated as they are as much victims as girls,” she said.

Nina Nayak, former State Commissioner, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that the state urgently needed a family policy. “Right now, we are focussing on women and children and there are laws protecting them.

However, even in these laws, there is a bifurcation for people from SC/ST communities. What is needed is bringing in all family members and counselling them to break the social traditions of child marriage,” she told The New Indian Express. She also added that the state budget covered less than 70 per cent of women and children.

“Rallies are being conducted, especially in North Karnataka, on gender sensitisation for boys,” Nina said at the event. As of now, Terre des Hommes, an NGO which focuses on child exploitation and is part of the project ‘IMAGE’ project works in five districts- Chamarajanagara, Chikkabalapura, Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Bidar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child marriage
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp