Residents save Doddakallasandra lake from getting polluted

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many lakes in the city are affected either by encroachments near the lake premises, sewage water, or garbage entering the lake. Another such lake which was on the verge of being affected by sewage water from apartments was Doddakallasandra Lake. However, the regular vigilance of residents saved the lake. The residents staying near Doddakallasandra Lake make frequent visits and check for illegal activities taking place around the lake.

During one such visit, one of the residents was taken aback to see that an earthmover digging a 3-feet deep pit near the lake area over a stretch of 100 metres. “We have a Whatsapp group where we keep updating about the biodiversity of the lake. One day, suddenly a message popped up saying illegal digging was taking place. All the residents immediately reached the lake area,” said Tejas, a resident of Doddakallasandra.

The residents alleged that when enquired, they found that residents of a nearby apartment were making a separate channel in order to allow the rainwater to enter the lake. However, the residents were not convinced with the reason and asked them to show the approval letter from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, which they failed to. Jagadeeshwara Rao Vade, President of Resident Welfare Association in Narayana Nagara said, “When we asked them for a permission letter they did not have any and then we all made sure the work stopped immediately. We were sure it was not for rainwater but for releasing sewage water from the apartments,” said Vade.

The residents then informed the local Corporator of Ward 197 Shobha Gowda, who immediately instructed to stop the work. She informed the BBMP engineers to check on the issue immediately. While the BBMP engineers came and checked, they prohibited the builders to carry out any word and the earthmover was sent back.