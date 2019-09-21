Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic cop assaults auto driver, video goes viral

A police head constable of Halasuru Gate traffic police station on Friday assaulted an autorickshaw driver who allegedly violated traffic rules on NR Junction near Town Hall.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of the traffic constable  assaulting the auto driver in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police head constable of Halasuru Gate traffic police station on Friday assaulted an autorickshaw driver who allegedly violated traffic rules on NR Junction near Town Hall.

The video went viral after the driver recorded the assault and shared it with the media.

The driver Suneel alleged that a head constable stopped his goods auto as he driving against a one-way road. As he was heading ahead to stop his vehicle, the constable sat inside the vehicle and asked him to park nearby.

Meanwhile, the duo got into a verbal duel and the angry constable assaulted him with a helmet before slapping him repeatedly. 

Suneel, who recorded the incident in his mobile, sent it to news channels. 

ACP, Central Traffic, said, we are aware about the video.

“The driver was driving against a one-way road, so traffic policemen from Halasuru Gate station asked him to stop the vehicle to fine him. The driver continued to drive even after the constable got inside the vehicle." 

"The driver, who was asked to stop on the extreme right side of the road, continued to ride on left and also blamed the police. So, the constable assaulted him. A case has been registered against the driver with law and order police and an inquiry has been initiated against the constable,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic police bengaluru
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp