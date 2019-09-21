Bengaluru traffic cop assaults auto driver, video goes viral

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police head constable of Halasuru Gate traffic police station on Friday assaulted an autorickshaw driver who allegedly violated traffic rules on NR Junction near Town Hall.

The video went viral after the driver recorded the assault and shared it with the media.

The driver Suneel alleged that a head constable stopped his goods auto as he driving against a one-way road. As he was heading ahead to stop his vehicle, the constable sat inside the vehicle and asked him to park nearby.

Meanwhile, the duo got into a verbal duel and the angry constable assaulted him with a helmet before slapping him repeatedly.

Why so much anger and foul language in these men? What are u doing about this @CPBlr @blrcitytraffic it’s not people who need humanity lessons sir these men in the dept do. @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @ManjuS_TNIE @iffathfathima6 @mg_chetan pic.twitter.com/u2mI5U7E0V — Chetana Belagere (@chetanabelagere) September 21, 2019

Suneel, who recorded the incident in his mobile, sent it to news channels.

ACP, Central Traffic, said, we are aware about the video.

“The driver was driving against a one-way road, so traffic policemen from Halasuru Gate station asked him to stop the vehicle to fine him. The driver continued to drive even after the constable got inside the vehicle."

"The driver, who was asked to stop on the extreme right side of the road, continued to ride on left and also blamed the police. So, the constable assaulted him. A case has been registered against the driver with law and order police and an inquiry has been initiated against the constable,” he said.