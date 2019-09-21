Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Citizens should act in a responsible manner’

Once a quaint pensioners’ paradise, now a heavily populated city, Bengaluru has seen a drastic change in its demographic growth.

By Monica Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once a quaint pensioners’ paradise, now a heavily populated city, Bengaluru has seen a drastic change in its demographic growth. If we talk about issues, then everything needs attention at this point in time. But the first thing, that is almost a root cause for everything, is its immediate surge in population.With so many infrastructure projects coming up, and the growing number of residents, the city is staring at scarcity of land and water. It’s a vicious cycle that needs to be broken. There should be a cap put on how many companies are being set up here, or how many apartments are being built.

n Vasu Dixit
Musician

The government can’t be blamed for everything. Citizens should also be conscious of their own actions. The government has been carrying out a lot of campaigns about using various alternatives for plastic, but people are hardly bothered to be a part of such initiatives.

With the busy life that they lead, people are worried about keeping their localities clean, but they miss out on the bigger picture of cleanliness in the city. We can show some compassion towards the city and treat it like our own.As a true blue Bengalurean, I would want back our old Bangalore that we had once - more trees and lakes, and less traffic. But that’s a far-fetched dream. It may not happen in the near future, but we can hope for it and work towards it.

SOLUTION: Other places near Bengaluru should be developed. The government is planning to develop Tumkur as a smart city, and Mysore is another great option. If more and more money is being pumped into the city, it’s not going to help the aesthetics and liveability of the place. There should be more civic consciousness among people, so that they bring in more initiatives to treat the garbage generated by them. They cannot expect the government to clear their mess all the time.  

