Pipeline work: BWSSB cracks whip on contractors for delayed restoration

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following repeated complaints from the public over pathetic restoration of roads after completing laying of water and sanitary pipelines, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has come down heavily on its contractors. A total of Rs 1.75 lakh has been collected as fine from violators. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Engineer-in-Chief (EIC), BWSSB, Kemparamaiah said that drives were conducted in specific areas during the last fortnight. “We kept receiving complaints from the public about how roads dug up to lay water and sanitary pipelines were not restored by those entrusted with the job. Also, cautionary signs specifying that BWSSB work was on, were not displayed and this could pose a big danger,” he said.

The roads need to be restored first by the agency implementing the job before it is handed over to the BBMP but they have failed to do so, the EIC said. “A fine of Rs 50,000 has been levied on M/s Larsen & Turbo for not restoring roads and not displaying cautionary signages at Bommanahalli, and a similar sum on M/s Khilari at Vidyarayanapura as well as M/s Tahal which is carrying out the Unaccounted For Water Project for reducing water leaks. All of them are booked for not adhering to the conditions mentioned in their contracts,” he said.

On Friday, an additional Rs 25,000 was imposed on Indian Hume Pipes for not restoring the Gangamma Thimaiah choultry road in Basaveshvaranagar in connection with a Waste Water Management project, he said. “The amount would be deducted from the bills that the water board needs to settle after completion of these projects,” Kemparamaiah added.

A team headed by the EIC and other senior officials took on board an Executive Engineer in a specific area to carry out each inspection. The move is also intended to serve as a warning to other contractors. The water board plans to continue carrying out such inspections in areas where complaints are received.

call bwssb today

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will be conducting its regular phone-in programme for public with the Chairman between 9 am and 10.30 am on Saturday. It is aimed at redressing grievances related to water billing, overflowing manholes, meter reading, improper water supply and sanitary issues. Public need to keep their Revenue Register (RR) number details on hand when calling up to lodge a complaint. The contact number is 080-22945119.