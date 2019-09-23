Hennur, Kothanur and Narayanpura residents file online petition for good roads to BBMP

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For about two years, the residents of Hennur, Kothanur and Narayanpura have been demanding good roads in their locality. Despite multiple complaints to higher officials, there seems to be no respite. Now, residents have launched an online petition to put an end to the problem.

Jesudas Ruban, a resident of Kothanur, initiated the petition, asking the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and Mayor to fix the roads in the said localities on priority. About 926 people have already signed the petition.

The residents pointed out that the roads were dug up multiple times for laying Cauvery water pipelines and for underground drainage pipelines. However, after digging them up, the roads were never fixed. The petition stated, "There are broken roads around Kothanur. Take a drive to Hennur, Hegde Nagar, Thanisandra or Kannuru from Kothanur, one will know the terrible state of these roads." A resident of Hennur said, “Accidents happen almost everyday and there are about 35 schools in these localities.”

Speaking to TNIE, a BBMP official said, “We have been working on restoring the roads. During the rains, it gets difficult, as it can delay the process. We are looking to fix it permanently after the rains.”