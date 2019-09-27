Home Cities Bengaluru

Stakeholders must join hands to script green India story: Experts

“Only stringent laws against new coal miners will ensure that the generation of the coal-based power will not increase,” he said.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India is treading the low carbon pathway along with other nations, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to increase renewable energy capacity and reduce carbon footprint. This may be a boost to the greens, but researchers contacted by The New Indian Express emphasised on the need for multiple stakeholders to be involved in implementing such a policy.

Based on Turkey’s experience with shifting to hydel power to meet their electricity needs, Oclay Unver, vice chair of UN Water, said there is a large potential for hydel power in mountaineous areas. “This would require an increase in the number of reservoirs, which will impact the ecosystem and social life, including resettlement,” he said. The more the reservoirs, the more people will be resettled, he said. One has to minimise the resettlement and environmental impact, he stressed, pointing to social scientists and social workers being included to implement such a policy. 

As for Germany, which has made vast progress in choosing solar and wind power as a source of electricity over oil, Claudia Pahl Wostl, director of Institute for Environmental Systems Research, Osnabruck University, Germany, said it takes a lot of involvement (from across stratas) for this.

“Germany depends extensively on wind farms. The problem is now to get energy from where you have to where you need it. The northern part of Germany is powered by wind mills while infrastructure is being laid to transmit that energy to the south,” she said. However, certain forms of energy were subsidised and it became affordable for locals, she said.

India, on the other hand is heavily reliant on coal and has a long way to go to for complete transition to take place. Dr Sharachchandra Lele from the Centre for Environment and Development, ATREE, said coal thermal will continue to grow. “Only stringent laws against new coal miners will ensure that the generation of the coal-based power will not increase,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp