Exhibition brings together science, art in one place

The second edition of the Lab Culture series: Tracing the Making of a Collective brings out an array of artefacts from various practitioners of arts, science, design, and history.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:32 AM

By Priyansha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second edition of the Lab Culture series: Tracing the Making of a Collective brings out an array of artefacts from various practitioners of arts, science, design, and history. The two-part exhibition series is on display at The Museum & Field Stations Facility (MFS), NCBS at the Bangalore Life Science Cluster (BLiSc).

Ishita Shah

Lab Culture- II has been inspired by scientific studies about cell and neuro biology, introduced by the participating labs from NCBS and inStem. The exhibition takes off from understanding and interpreting the scientific contents of all participating labs i.e. professor Upinder Bhalla’s lab, Dr Ravi Mudashetty’s lab and Dr Arjun Guhas’s lab, housed under National Center For Biological Sciences(NCBS) and inStem, respectively.  The exhibition is one-of-a-kind and explores the intersections of science, art and design. The exhibition involves scientists, researchers, students, visual artists, installation artists, group of coders, designers, documentary film makers and volunteers.

“The aim was to showcase the cross pollination of arts, science, technology and history. What do I bring on the table versus what do we learn from the scientist or the researchers and the visual artists,” said Ishita Shah, curator of the exhibition who is also a trained designer and historian.

Assistant curator Sai Netra Ajjampur explains that scientists are often thought to be people with white coats working in sterile environments, whereas people look at designers as people who work in studios in an inorganic fashion. “It’s interesting to see that in spite of having such impressions,  there are many similarities. With lab culture, we discovered how scientist actually work, how the process of them coming up with their research is not about them making statements. It’s all about mentorship,” said the co-founder and director at the Sortedpandit Studio, a design enterprise. She adds that the exhibition is thus, an experiment in itself, spanning across concepts of emergence, existence and experiences.

Lab Culture II will be on display till November 16 at Gallery 01, InStem building, NCBS

