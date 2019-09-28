Home Cities Bengaluru

‘People’s knowledge about heart problems is limited’ 

The book, launched ahead of World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29, gives information about cardiovascular diseases, their prevention, treatment and risks.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The menace of fake news is affecting people’s health too, as they tend to blindly trust the home remedies and unverified treatments circulated on social media. Bringing the ‘epidemic’ to attention, Dr Vivek Jawali, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Fortis Hospitals, said it is important for everyone to be aware of the right way to approach life-threatening conditions, like heart health.

“In my years of practice, I have come across many patients and gauged that the knowledge people have about their heart is very limited,”

Jawali said on Friday, while launching Heartbeat - Attack the Heart Attack, a book authored by Dr Vasundhra Atre, director, medical operations, Fortis Healthcare. Jawali pointed out that in this age of overloaded misinformation, authentic documents like these are the need of the hour.

The book, launched ahead of World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29, gives information about cardiovascular diseases, their prevention, treatment and risks.

“The book is an attempt to answer all the queries related to coronary artery disease and has the information for anyone and everyone, beginning from the basic structure of heart to the symptoms that indicate a heart attack,” Atre said. “It would help an individual gain knowledge about the disease process, the risk factors involved, and also the importance of preventive routine tests and healthy living,” she added. The book also includes dos and don’ts when you suspect that someone is experiencing a heart attack, besides an experiential piece from a cardiac arrest survivor and low caloric recipes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp