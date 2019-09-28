‘People’s knowledge about heart problems is limited’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The menace of fake news is affecting people’s health too, as they tend to blindly trust the home remedies and unverified treatments circulated on social media. Bringing the ‘epidemic’ to attention, Dr Vivek Jawali, chief cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Fortis Hospitals, said it is important for everyone to be aware of the right way to approach life-threatening conditions, like heart health.

“In my years of practice, I have come across many patients and gauged that the knowledge people have about their heart is very limited,”

Jawali said on Friday, while launching Heartbeat - Attack the Heart Attack, a book authored by Dr Vasundhra Atre, director, medical operations, Fortis Healthcare. Jawali pointed out that in this age of overloaded misinformation, authentic documents like these are the need of the hour.

The book, launched ahead of World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29, gives information about cardiovascular diseases, their prevention, treatment and risks.

“The book is an attempt to answer all the queries related to coronary artery disease and has the information for anyone and everyone, beginning from the basic structure of heart to the symptoms that indicate a heart attack,” Atre said. “It would help an individual gain knowledge about the disease process, the risk factors involved, and also the importance of preventive routine tests and healthy living,” she added. The book also includes dos and don’ts when you suspect that someone is experiencing a heart attack, besides an experiential piece from a cardiac arrest survivor and low caloric recipes.