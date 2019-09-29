Home Cities Bengaluru

New design smart card for DLs and RCs only in November

A microchip and a QR code will feature in both the documents

Published: 29th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act by the central government, which proposes uniform driving licences (DL) and vehicle registration certificates (RC), the state Transport Department is now discussing ways to implement the changes. 

While the Centre has said that the change will be implemented from October 1, the move may take a while in Karnataka and is expected to be implemented by November 15, according to a source in the Transport Department. The driving licences and vehicle registration certificates will follow a single design and everything from the old design to the printing style will be changed. A microchip and a QR code will feature in both documents.

As of now, each state has separate designs for DLs and RCs and the move aims to bring a unified system across the country. To change to the new format, a vehicle owner will have to pay Rs 200 for each document. There is no deadline set for the shift but document holders can get it changed during visits to the RTO. “There will be an option given to the document holders to convert their cards and they can do it from the website itself,” a source said.

With the amended Motor Vehicle Act in place, the traffic police will also be able to access information on traffic violations and fines accumulated. “Through this, the police can easily access any vehicle information,” the source added.
“We are in preliminary discussions and a meeting was held with the Transport Commissioner. It may take one to two weeks to finalise the implementation,” a Transport Department spokesperson told The New Sunday Express.

The present design of the DL and RC was developed with the help of Rosmerta Technologies. “There 
are some issues that we are facing. The company will have to completely redesign the cards and there are some technical issues regarding this. We are also awaiting a letter from National Informatics Centre (NIC) on the hardware and software that needs to be used for this,” said a transport department official representing Additional Commissioner of Transport (e-governance and environment) Shivraj Patil. 

The department officials will have another meeting with the Commissioner on these issues. 
The National Informatics Centre, which operates from New Delhi under the Union IT ministry, handles the VAHAN portal for vehicle registration and related services as well as an application called SARATHI for driving licences, which has the countrywide database of all driving licence-holders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
driving licence Motor Vehicle Act
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp