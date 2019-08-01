Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NTCA report seeks shifting of villages from Satkosia and Similipal Tiger Reserves

Presence of four villages in the core area and 116 villages in the buffer zone of Satkosia and another 234 villages in its periphery is highly detrimental to the effective management of the TR.

Tiger (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sounding  alarm over the threat posed by human habitations to the big cats, population of which has remained unchanged in Odisha since 2104, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked the State Government to chart out an immediate relocation plan for villages located in the core and buffer areas of Satkosia and Similipal Tiger Reserves (TRs).

In its 4th Cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Tiger Reserves report, the NTCA has pointed out that presence of a large number of human habitations in and around the TRs pose a threat to the conservation of the big cats.

Presence of four villages in the core area and 116 villages in the buffer zone of Satkosia and another 234 villages in its periphery is highly detrimental to the effective management of the TR. “The Government should make an urgent relocation plan for the four villages in the core area (which is 523.62 sq km in size),” the MEE report stated. Similarly, the NTCA also proposed relocation of Bakua and Jamunagarh villages from the core area and Khejuri from buffer zone of Similipal TR to provide large inviolate area for wildlife movement.

“The relocation needs to be done at the earliest,” it said. Though the tiger count in Odisha has remained stagnant at 28 since 2014, the NTCA in its MEE report has put the State in ‘Good’ category. Since the majority of the 28 tigers are in Similipal and keeping in view the complexity and variety of animals and plants found there, the report suggested that the entire ecosystem of Similipal be divided into to smaller TRs for more efficient long term management.

The NTCA hailed the recent relocation of Raigoda village from Satkosia TR as a ‘commendable work’ on part of the forest and wildlife officials for effective management of the reserve. It suggested a number of measures including research activities, adequate training to field staff and promotion of eco-tourism around the TR.

The MEE report said the Satkosia gorge provides an excellent habitat for breeding and nesting of riparian biodiversity and recommended creation and development of shallow water and marshy areas to support other forms of biodiversity in the reserve area. Contacted, PCCF, Wildlife Ajay Mohapatra said steps are being taken for the relocation of villages from the TRs. However, it is a time-consuming process as the relocation of villagers is done voluntarily, he added.

