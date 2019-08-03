ICAR accreditation for SOA  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The faculty of Agricultural Sciences of SOA University here has received the accreditation of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). University officials said the accreditation was accorded to SOA as per the decision taken at the 24th meeting of National Agricultural Education Accreditation Board held in New Delhi on July 29. SOA’s BSc (Hons) Agriculture programme was also accredited in the meeting. The Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the university was established in 2013-14.