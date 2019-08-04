Home Cities Bhubaneswar

House passes Lokayukta Amendment Bill

Considering some difficulties in supplementation of this provision of the Act, the Centre amended the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013 in 2016.

Published: 04th August 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

An image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Saturday passed Odisha Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2019 by voice vote allowing the State Government to make suitable changes in the original Act in the line of amendment made by the Centre in the Lokpal and Lokayukat Act, 2013.Moving the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said Section 44 of Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 requires making a declaration of assets and liabilities by public servants to competent authority on or before July 31 of every year.

Considering some difficulties in supplementation of this provision of the Act, the Centre amended the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013 in 2016. Since Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2013 has been framed in line with the Central Act, the State Government felt it necessary to bring similar changes to obviate such difficulties, the Minister said.

“It is considered expedient to suitably substitute Section 44 in Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014 providing that every public servant shall make declaration of his assets and liabilities in such form and manner as may be prescribed,” Arukha said.While proposing amendment in the Section 57 of the Act bring it in consonance with the amended provision of Section 44, the Minister said the State Government will make rules which will be implemented with retrospective effect.

While welcoming the Bill, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra moved an amendment to incorporate a provision that will enable the law to enquire to ascertain if the public servants do not have disproportionate assets after their retirement. 

However, it was rejected by the Minister.
Though Odisha was the first state in the country to pass Lokayukta Bill on February 14, 2014, the ant-corruption authority started functioning after appointment of former Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court Ajit Singh as the first Lokayukta in March this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lokayukta Amendment Bill Odisha Lokayukta Odisha Assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp