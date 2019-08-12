Capital Region Urban Transport comes to aid of school students for Math Olympiad in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Authorities of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Sunday came to the rescue of students of a private school who were facing difficulty to travel to participate in Mathematics Olympiad at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Unit IX here.

CRUT provided two buses from its fleet for 50 students of the school at Bhingarpur village in Balianta, situated on the City outskirts, to take them to Kendriya Vidyalaya and bring them back.

Earlier, officials of the school, run by an NGO, had urged CRUT authorities to provide them two buses on rent for carrying their students to Kendriya Vidyalaya for participating in the Olympiad.

The officials said only one private bus operated from Bhingarpur and no other public transport was available for the students. CRUT authorities decided to extend support to the students as part of the its corporate social responsibility (CSR) though there is no provision to provide buses on rent.

“We considered the request of the school and decided to provide them two buses for taking the students from Bhingarpur to Unit IX and back free. Refreshments were also provided to them after the Olympiad,” said a CRUT official. On being asked whether CRUT will launch its services for residents of Bhingarpur, the official said ‘Mo Bus’ is available till Sai Temple at Tankapani Road but the authorities will give a thought on extending the operations further.Currently, CRUT has a fleet of 200 City Buses which are operational in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.