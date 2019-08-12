Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Capital Region Urban Transport comes to aid of school students for Math Olympiad in Bhubaneswar

The officials said only one private bus operated from Bhingarpur and no other public transport was available for the students.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Authorities of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Sunday came to the rescue of students of a private school who were facing difficulty to travel to participate in Mathematics Olympiad at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Unit IX here.

CRUT provided two buses from its fleet for 50 students of the school at Bhingarpur village in Balianta, situated on the City outskirts, to take them to Kendriya Vidyalaya and bring them back.
Earlier, officials of the school, run by an NGO, had urged CRUT authorities to provide them two buses on rent for carrying their students to Kendriya Vidyalaya for participating in the Olympiad.

The officials said only one private bus operated from Bhingarpur and no other public transport was available for the students. CRUT authorities decided to extend support to the students as part of the its corporate social responsibility (CSR) though there is no provision to provide buses on rent.

“We considered the request of the school and decided to provide them two buses for taking the students from Bhingarpur to Unit IX and back free. Refreshments were also provided to them after the Olympiad,” said a CRUT official. On being asked whether CRUT will launch its services for residents of Bhingarpur, the official said ‘Mo Bus’ is available till Sai Temple at Tankapani Road but the authorities will give a thought on extending the operations further.Currently, CRUT has a fleet of 200 City Buses which are operational in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp