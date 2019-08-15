Sridhar Patra to be next CMD of Navratna central public sector enterprise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director (Finance) of Nalco Sridhar Patra will be the next CMD of the Navratna central public sector enterprise. Patra was selected for the top post by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on Wednesday. He was shortlisted along with three others, including senior executives from SAIL, Mecon and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

Patra will be appointed after the final notification for an appointment is issued by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Once appointed, he will assume charge in December. Nalco’s current CMD Tapan Kumar Chand, who took over in July 2015, is superannuating on November 30.

A graduate in Commerce from Utkal University, Patra is a Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He completed his MBA (HRD) from Vidya Sagar University and contributed as an academician apart from his professional employment in several PSUs.

Earlier, Patra was with THDC India Ltd as the Director (Finance). With a rich and varied experience of over 30 years covering various Public Sector Undertakings like Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (A subsidiary of ONGC Ltd), he had joined Nalco on September 1, last year.