Former Cuttack corporator accused of sexual abuse

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Former corporator of Ward no 41 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Hemant Kumar Behera has been accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. In her FIR at Malgodown police station, the 17-year-old victim has accused Behera of sexually abusing her in his house at Jobra Das Sahi.

Quoting the FIR police said, the girl had gone to Behera’s house at about 9 pm on Wednesday in connection with issuance of birth certificate of her relative from the civic body.

During this time the 55-year-old accused started abusing her sexually. The victim managed to escape from his clutches and inform her parents, who filed an FIR on Thursday. A case has been registered. Her statements were recorded under Section 164 of CrPC, informed IIC, Rabi Narayan Bhanja. The accused is absconding.