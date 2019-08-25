Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Use genetic resources to check pest menace, says Bhubaneswar agriculture scientist

Farmers spraying pesticide in a farm field of a village in Kalahandi district.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Renowned agriculture scientist Swapan Kumar Datta emphasised on carrying out more indigenous research, utilising own materials and genetic resources to prevent pest menace while increasing crop production.

Speaking at the 58th foundation day of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology here on Saturday, the former Deputy Director-General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research said “If adequate research is not done it will be difficult for us to address the pest menace.”

Citing an instance, he said the fall armyworm, a deadliest pest that attacks maize, is causing huge yield loss in many parts of the country.

It is unfortunate that we are not utilising our own material and genetic resources and neither doing much researches on maize to address the pest menace. Farmers in the country are suffering around 30 per cent yield loss in production of pulses due to pest menace, he added.

Known for his pioneering research on genetic engineering of Indica rice, Datta emphasised on ‘Genome editing’ - a genetic engineering used in a wide variety of plant species to characterise gene functions and improve agricultural traits.

Datta, a former Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati University said he urged the policymakers in the State Government and Centre to focus more on creating agricultural infrastructure and irrigation facility, instead of spending on subsidy, to benefit farmers in the long run.

Attending the event as chief guest Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo emphasised on the need for strengthening income and livelihood of farmers, promotion of agricultural entrepreneurship for development of the sector. 

The Minister advised OUAT to send its scientists to other parts of the country and abroad on exposure visits and develop technologies to address the emerging challenges in the field of agriculture.

Agriculture Secretary Saurav Garg stressed on use of high-end technologies for enhancing farmers’ income, while OUAT VC Pawan Kumar Agrawal assured to strengthen university’s research activities to help farmers. 

During the event, three agri-entrepreneurs, three successful farmers and farm women, a woman scientist and best graduates were felicitated. Publications of the varsity such as ‘Chasira Sansar,’ crop varieties developed by OUAT, Journal of Research and a series of other booklets were released.

