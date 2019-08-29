Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to release pending food subsidy bills

The delay in release of funds has resulted in increasing bank borrowing and interest burden on the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC).

Published: 29th August 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Food Subsidy Bill of the State mounting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately release outstanding dues amounting Rs 3,468 crore to lessen the financial burden of the State agencies involved in paddy procurement.

“The delay in release of funds has resulted in increasing bank borrowing and interest burden on the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC). The interest burden must also be borne by the Government of India,” Naveen said.

Writing to Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan for the second time in six months, Naveen said the State-run OSCSC, major paddy procuring agency of the State Government, has incurred outstanding liabilities of Rs 2,123 crore as receivable from 2017-18 kharif marketing season. Advance subsidy due for the quarter ending September 30 is Rs 1,345 crore, the letter said.

Reminding about the memorandum of understanding between Odisha and the Centre for decentralised procurement, Naveen said there lies a mechanism for zero financial liability on the procuring agencies with regard to permissible items of cost to be borne by the Union Government.

“It is mandatory as per the agreed terms and conditions that the anticipated cost will be released in the form of advance subsidy (90 per cent of the admissible claims) on quarterly basis in the first of month of every quarter. However, the release of advance and provisional subsidy to Odisha is irregular and un-patterned, despite the State furnishing utilisation certificates in time,” the Chief Minister said.
Under decentralised procurement, the State Government has been procuring paddy on behalf of the Centre through its agencies since 2003-04. The State meets it requirement for distribution of food grains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other welfare schemes and contributes the balance to the central pool.

The responsibility assigned by the Centre under decentralised procurement comprises of procurement, storage and distribution of rice. 
The cost pertaining to the entire operations consist of minimum support price, taxes as payable and other incidental expenditure incurred in acquisition and distribution, it stated.
Seeking personal attention of the Union Minister, the Chief Minister requested the former to take measures for one-time clearance of outstanding dues of the State, including interest burden which is due to delay in the release of subsidy.

MoU terms
● State has been procuring paddy on behalf of the Centre through its agencies since 2003-04
● Odisha meets it requirement for distribution of food grains under TPDS and other welfare schemes
● Balance of the food grains is contributed to the central pool
● Responsibility assigned under decentralised procurement comprises of procurement, storage and distribution of rice
● Cost pertaining to entire operations consist of MSP, taxes as payable and other incidental expenditure
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation OSCSC
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp