Teachers of schools with nil result to face action

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing displeasure over delay in action against teachers of schools with zero result in the annual High School Certificate Examination this year, the Directorate of Secondary Education has issued a reminder to its officials to freeze increment of such teachers immediately.

It also asked the DEOs to initiate disciplinary proceedings against teachers of 82 schools immediately and submit ATR to State Government.

The Directorate said notices have already been issued to headmasters and teachers of Government and aided high schools concerned asking them as to why they should not be placed under suspension. It also said that show-cause notice had also been issued to aided high schools asking them why their grant-in-aid should not be withdrawn. Though the notices were issued in June, no reports. DEOs have been asked to furnish reports in this regard within a week.