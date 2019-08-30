Three top officials to supervise government departments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday distributed various departments for supervision among top three administrators.

While Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy will supervise 20 departments, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra has been assigned 15 departments. Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra will be supervising five departments.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration department, Tripathy will supervise Home, Finance, Law, General Administration and Public Grievance, Planning and Convergence, Revenue and Disaster Management, Energy, Forest and Environment, Health and Family Welfare, Housing and Urban Development departments.

Besides, he will also supervise Water Resources, Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Steel and Mines, Industries, MSME, Tourism, Electronics and Information Technology, Parliamentary Affairs and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments.

Similarly, the departments which the Development Commissioner will supervise include Rural Development, Higher Education and Sports and Youth Affairs. Mohapatra is the Additional Chief Secretary in Planning and Convergence department.

The Agriculture Production Commissioner will supervise Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Cooperation, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development as well as Commerce and Transport departments.