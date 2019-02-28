Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Meet to avoid fire mishaps held in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Fire Service on Wednesday organised a day-long conference here to discuss plans for effective implementation of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017.

Published: 28th February 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service on Wednesday organised a day-long conference here to discuss plans for effective implementation of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017.

Inaugurating the conference at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) here, Fire Service DG B K Sharma said the meet will come out with a set of new fire safety guidelines for the newly constructed buildings and the existing ones under the Rules. The fire personnel have been directed to conduct frequent inspection at various establishments in the State and carry out enforcement activities more robustly, he added.

During the conference, steps to handle accidents related to hazardous substances and controlling leakage of toxic gases were also discussed. 

Sharma said fire proximity suits will soon be purchased for the personnel. The department is also planning to procure gas-based fire suppression systems to douse the blaze. The Bronto Skylift (70 metres), which was sent to Mumbai for repair, has been brought back to the State and is fully operational now, he informed. Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) CMD Lalit Das and Fire Service IG Rajesh Kumar were present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp