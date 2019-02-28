Meet to avoid fire mishaps held in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service on Wednesday organised a day-long conference here to discuss plans for effective implementation of Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017.

Inaugurating the conference at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy (OFDRA) here, Fire Service DG B K Sharma said the meet will come out with a set of new fire safety guidelines for the newly constructed buildings and the existing ones under the Rules. The fire personnel have been directed to conduct frequent inspection at various establishments in the State and carry out enforcement activities more robustly, he added.

During the conference, steps to handle accidents related to hazardous substances and controlling leakage of toxic gases were also discussed.

Sharma said fire proximity suits will soon be purchased for the personnel. The department is also planning to procure gas-based fire suppression systems to douse the blaze. The Bronto Skylift (70 metres), which was sent to Mumbai for repair, has been brought back to the State and is fully operational now, he informed. Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) CMD Lalit Das and Fire Service IG Rajesh Kumar were present.