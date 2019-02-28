OSDA launches Odisha Skills to identify talents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) launched Odisha Skills-2019 here on Wednesday. The initiative will help identify the best talent who could represent India at the World Skills International Competition and bring laurels to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education (SD&TE) Usha Devi said Odisha Government is committed to promote quality skill development in the State and provide opportunity to youth for competing at the world level.

The initiative will showcase 45 skills ranging from construction and building technology, creative arts and fashion, information and communication technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, social and personal care besides transportation and logistics.

Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi said a target has been set for at least one lakh registration for Odisha Skills 2019 competition. The online registration will continue till May 31, he said.

Secretary of SD&TE Sanjay Kumar Singh said Odisha is the only State which has started preparation for the 2021 World Skills Competition. The Government has been selected for APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2018 for skill development in the State, he added.

On the occasion, MoUs with NIT-Rourkela and SMC Corporation India Ltd were signed for promotion of skill development. Winners of various events of Poly and ITI Fest-2019 were felicitated at the valedictory ceremony held subsequently.

Among others, CEO of OSDA-cum-Director of Employment Rajesh Prabhakar Patil and Director of DTE&T Balwant Singh were present.