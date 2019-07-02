Minor girl gets pregnant in Bhubaneswar hostel, government orders probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising concern over teenage pregnancies at tribal hostels in the state, the scourge came to haunt Bhubaneswar with one inmate of the SC/ST Development department-run hostel here found to be pregnant.

The state government on Monday ordered a probe into the issue.

The incident came to fore after four out of 101 inmates of the girls’ hostel were reported pregnant during their health screening by a mobile health check-up unit recently.

Further tests were conducted at the Capital Hospital following which one was confirmed to be pregnant.

Taking cognisance of the matter, SC/ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said, “We have asked the district welfare officer (DWO) to investigate the matter and submit a report immediately.

"Strong action will be taken against the persons involved in the incident, if it is found to be true during the probe.”

The Minister said the students had gone to their respective villages during the two-month summer vacation and their health screening was done after they came back to the hostel.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said the government has taken a serious note of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

“We are taking all measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future,” he said.

Earlier, authorities of the girls’ hostel had dismissed the reports about pregnancy. They had also questioned the validity of the pregnancy kits.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo said as per the report of District Welfare Officer (DWO), Khurda, four pregnancy cases were found during the health checkup and after further tests at the Capital Hospital, only one was confirmed.

“An accused from Salia Sahi has been apprehended in this connection and further investigation is on,” he said.

The rise in cases of sexual abuse of girl students in residential schools has raised questions on the state government’s efforts to address the issue.

However, the SC/ST Development Minister said CCTV cameras are being installed in these hostels.

Besides, the government has ensured all arrangements for safety and security of students staying in the hostels run by the department, he added.