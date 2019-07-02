Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Minor girl gets pregnant in Bhubaneswar hostel, government orders probe

Further tests were conducted at the Capital Hospital following which one was confirmed to be pregnant.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Crimes against minors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising concern over teenage pregnancies at tribal hostels in the state, the scourge came to haunt Bhubaneswar with one inmate of the SC/ST Development department-run hostel here found to be pregnant.

The state government on Monday ordered a probe into the issue.

The incident came to fore after four out of 101 inmates of the girls’ hostel were reported pregnant during their health screening by a mobile health check-up unit recently.

Further tests were conducted at the Capital Hospital following which one was confirmed to be pregnant.

Taking cognisance of the matter, SC/ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka said, “We have asked the district welfare officer (DWO) to investigate the matter and submit a report immediately.

"Strong action will be taken against the persons involved in the incident, if it is found to be true during the probe.” 

The Minister said the students had gone to their respective villages during the two-month summer vacation and their health screening was done after they came back to the hostel.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said the government has taken a serious note of the matter and ordered an inquiry. 

“We are taking all measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future,” he said. 

Earlier, authorities of the girls’ hostel had dismissed the reports about pregnancy. They had also questioned the validity of the pregnancy kits.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo said as per the report of District Welfare Officer (DWO), Khurda, four pregnancy cases were found during the health checkup and after further tests at the Capital Hospital, only one was confirmed.

“An accused from Salia Sahi has been apprehended in this connection and further investigation is on,” he said. 

The rise in cases of sexual abuse of girl students in residential schools has raised questions on the state government’s efforts to address the issue.

However, the SC/ST Development Minister said CCTV cameras are being installed in these hostels. 

Besides, the government has ensured all arrangements for safety and security of students staying in the hostels run by the department, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha teenage pregnancies Bhubaneswar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp