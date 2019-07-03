Bhubaneswar youth finds place in PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sitanshu Mohan Parida, an Assistant Administrative Officer at SOA University here, had his share of limelight and joy when Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to him in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday.

PM Modi highlighted Sitanshu’s suggestions regarding waterlogged streets, drainage and sanitation and how his ideas can be incorporated in the Swachh Bharat Programme.

“I suggested that we need more drainage projects under the Swachh Bharat scheme as cities struggle with waterlogging during monsoon,” he said adding that even a smart city like Bhubaneswar grapples with drainage issues.

He also suggested that all power cables should be laid underground, at least in the states that are prone to cyclone.

“The cyclone-affected areas wouldn’t have been reeling in darkness for weeks had there been underground cabling,” he said while referring to cyclone Fani and the disruption of electricity supply that followed.

Modi took note of Sitanshu’s suggestions and lauded him for his earnest involvement.

The management graduate said he came across a government portal seeking suggestions from people for the PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and sent his suggestions without expecting that it would earn attention or find a mention in the programme.

“I will remember and cherish this moment throughout my life,” said 34-year-old Sitanshu.