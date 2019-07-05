Illegal temple takes a toll on patient care in SCB Hospital in Cuttack

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: While SCB Medical College and Hospital is grappling with acute space crunch, expansion of an unauthorised religious structure on the premises of the premier State-run health facility has raised many eyebrows. Despite restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on the construction of religious structures on public land, a temple of ‘Goddess Tarini’ has not only been allowed to built in the hospital but also grow in size by encroaching more and more space. The situation has reached such a point that the temple has emerged a major hindrance to delivery of patient care services in the hospital.

Located on an important part of the hospital that houses the Super Speciality OPDs, Medicine Department, Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery and Mental Health Institute, the temple has become a big obstruction to patient movement and vehicular traffic including ambulances daily. The severe noise pollution created by the use of loudspeakers for routinely organised programmes and rituals is another menace.

Around two decades back, some squatters initially constructed a small platform under a banyan tree near the Mental Health Institute and placed a photo of the goddess. Gradually, a concrete structure of an approximate size of 15x20 ft with a tin roof supported by steel and iron pillars was constructed.

An idol of the goddess was placed in the temple permanently and priests engaged for rituals. Without any restriction, further expansion was made with the construction of another tin-roofed house adjacent to the temple for the performance of Yajna. ‘Bhajan’ and ‘Kirtan’ became a daily affair in the temple with loud sounds of different musical instruments and speakers used during Yajnas affecting patient care in the hospital.

The menace has assumed alarming proportion now with the organisers of a Yajna, which has been continuing for the last two days at the site, arranging a public feast on Wednesday by setting up tents over 3000 sq ft of area. Moreover, improper disposal of plates has resulted in the gathering of stray dogs in the area who are often found to be fighting for food and attacking patients and attendants.

While hospital Superintendent was not available for comment, Dean and Principal Prof Jayashree Mohanty said, “We have issued several letters for removal of unauthorised structures from the hospital premises but the administration is yet to take any action.”

DCP Akhilesvar Singh, however, denied receiving any letter in this regard. “I have no knowledge about the existence of the temple,” he said and added that immediate steps would be taken for removal of the unauthorised structure after receiving a complaint from the hospital authorities.