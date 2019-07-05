Rath Yatra fervour in Millennium City of Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Millennium City soaked in festive fervour on Thursday as Rath Yatra was celebrated with traditional pomp and gaiety. Devotees in large numbers thronged different Jagannath temples in the city to take part in the annual sojourn of the Trinity. As usual, Jagannath temple in Chandni Chowk and Patitapaban temple at Dolamundai witnessed a huge gathering of devotees.

Jagannath temple at Chandni Chowk was opened at 5.30 am. After Mangala Alati, Mailam Lagi and Surya Puja, the Pahandi Bije ritual was performed at about 12 noon following which chariots were pulled towards Gundicha temple in Kafla Bazar at about 2 pm. Similarly, at Dolamudai, the temple was opened at 5 am. After the rituals, Pahandi Bije was performed at 1 pm.

As per tradition, the chariot of Devi Subhadra was pulled by women. The chariots were pulled from Dolamundai to Seminary Chowk and back to Chandan Padia at Dolamundai where the Gundicha temple is located.

The Rath Yatra festival at Baladevjiew temple in Ranihat was also a major crowd puller. Here, the deities were installed in a single chariot. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani performed the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual. The festival was also celebrated at Mahanadi Vihar, CDA, Bidanasi, Jobra, Pareswarsahi, Khannagar localities.