Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rath Yatra fervour in Millennium City of Cuttack

Like every year, Jagannath temple in Chandni Chowk and Patitapaban temple at Dolamundai witnessed a huge gathering of devotees.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Women pulling the chariot of Devi Subhadra at Chandni Chowk in Cuttack on Thursday

Women pulling the chariot of Devi Subhadra at Chandni Chowk in Cuttack on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Millennium City soaked in festive fervour on Thursday as Rath Yatra was celebrated with traditional pomp and gaiety. Devotees in large numbers thronged different Jagannath temples in the city to take part in the annual sojourn of the Trinity. As usual, Jagannath temple in Chandni Chowk and Patitapaban temple at Dolamundai witnessed a huge gathering of devotees.

Jagannath temple at Chandni Chowk was opened at 5.30 am. After Mangala Alati, Mailam Lagi and Surya Puja, the Pahandi Bije ritual was performed at about 12 noon following which chariots were pulled towards Gundicha temple in Kafla Bazar at about 2 pm. Similarly, at Dolamudai, the temple was opened at 5 am. After the rituals, Pahandi Bije was performed at 1 pm.

As per tradition, the chariot of Devi Subhadra was pulled by women. The chariots were pulled from Dolamundai to Seminary Chowk and back to Chandan Padia at Dolamundai where the Gundicha temple is located.  

The Rath Yatra festival at Baladevjiew temple in Ranihat was also a major crowd puller. Here, the deities were installed in a single chariot. Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani performed the ‘Chhera Pahanra’ ritual. The festival was also celebrated at Mahanadi Vihar, CDA, Bidanasi, Jobra, Pareswarsahi, Khannagar localities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Millennium City 2019 Rath Yatra Odisha Car Festival Cuttack Rath Yatra Cuttack Jagannath temple
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp