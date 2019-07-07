Social service by Bhubaneswar Bar Association

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bar Association organised ‘pathapranta seva’ near Sai temple on the outskirts of the City on Rath Yatra. An annual exercise, this year event this year was inaugurated by Khurda district Judge Satyanarayan Mishra in the presence of Additional District Judge Arun Mallick.

About 15,000 litres of water, 100 litres of milk, 5000 packets of biscuits, chocolates, oral rehydration solution (ORS) and medicines were distributed among people commuting on NH-316 to Puri on Thursday. Bhubaneswar Bar Association president Birendra Patnaik, vice president Silabhadra Sastry, secretary Biswa Narayan Mohanty and other members were present.