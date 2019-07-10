Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NEERI to help Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency to upgrade Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik Energy Park

Biju Patnaik Energy Park was set up under Special Area Demonstration Programme (SADP) of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and is directly managed by OREDA. 

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has signed an MoU with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur to give support as transaction advisor for upgradation and operation of Biju Patnaik Energy Park in the City. 

It has been divided into distinct activity zones namely Urja, Oriana, Aditya, Mitra, Bhaskar and Ishban representing energy resource centre, children’s corner, indoor exhibit gallery, conference room, interactive media centre and office.

Besides, there are several outdoor exhibits which are either live demonstrations or working models of different renewable energy devices depicting their working principles, applicability and a host of other information. 

“Each of the activity zones and the exhibits have a great deal to offer to inquisitive visitors,” said Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda after a review meeting of the agency.

Noting that promotion of research and development and popularisation of all non-conventional and renewable sources of energy in the State is the mission of the agency, Panda hoped that it will successfully complete all the pipeline projects such as electrification of 14,000 households under ‘Soubhagya’ scheme, installation of 1,820 solar drinking water systems, 175 irrigation pumps, solar power plant at 29 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and 40 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas.

The other projects taken up by the agency include installation of 160 kw rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant at ST and SC urban hostels, 350 kw rooftop solar power plant at different ST and SC school hostels, project management consultancy for 2.5 MW solar power plant for ARC, Charbatia, 11,000 solar street lighting system and distribution of 3,257 improved cookstoves in Anganwadi centres in Keonjhar under district mineral foundation (DMF) fund.

Earlier, OREDA had signed MoUs with IIT-Bhubaneswar and Odisha Livelihood Mission.

It has got cross-sectoral engagement with the departments of ST and SC Development, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Water Resources, Forest and Environment, Home, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Supply, Housing and Urban Development, Revenue and Disaster management, Women and Child Development and Health and Family Welfare. 

The financial progress of OREDA has touched Rs 244.61 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 34.62 crore in 2013-14. Science and Technology Secretary Bhaskar Sarma, OREDA Chief Executive Roopa Mishra and other senior officers attended the meeting.

