16 held for drug peddling in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a crackdown on drug peddlers in the state capital, Commissionerate Police arrested 16 persons for selling brown sugar and cannabis in different areas of the city in the last two days.



On Thursday, three drug peddlers including a woman were arrested from Laxmisagar, Saheed Nagar and Mancheswar areas here. They are Tulasi Das, Susanta Das and Sarat Sahoo.

ALSO READ: Drug racket busted in Odisha, four arrested



While 8.35 gram of brown sugar was recovered from Tulasi, Sarat was arrested with 15 gram of the contraband.



Similarly, 4.625 kg of cannabis was recovered from Susanta.



ALSO READ: Over 3,000 kg marijuana seized, 34 arrested in Odisha

On Wednesday, Badagada police arrested a man and recovered 1.5 kg of cannabis from him. Two persons including a woman were also arrested from Laxmisagar with 10.35 gram of brown sugar.



Two more persons were arrested from Chandaka and Chandrasekharpur with cannabis.

Another three were arrested for drug peddling at Saheed Nagar, Infocity and Nayapalli. Khandagiri police also arrested five persons engaged in selling brown sugar and cannabis.



The drive against sale of cannabis and brown sugar will continue in the coming days, said police.