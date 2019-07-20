Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation clears garbage after MP’s tweet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Appalled on seeing heaps of garbage along roads in the city, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi tweeted her discontentment on Thursday.

"While moving in Bhubaneswar today, I was appalled by the sight of heaps of garbage lying everywhere. Wondered what had happened to the sanitation wing of BMC. It seems an absolute breakdown of administrative machinery. I will have to look into this once Parliament session ends,” she tweeted.

The MP also uploaded a picture along with her tweet, which showed heaps of garbage lying along a road. Acting immediately on Sarangi’s discontentment, BMC on Friday cleared the garbage. Later, the MP acknowledged the move.

“Thanks BMC. This has to be a regular exercise and in all parts of Bhubaneswar. I will request BMC for an e-vigil kind of app with GPS coordinates where citizens can upload pictures and videos of garbage heaps. Swachh Bharat - Swachh Bhubaneswar ought to be our goal,” the MP tweeted on Friday.