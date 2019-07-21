Home Cities Bhubaneswar

PIL challenges Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj temple land lease

According to the petition, the prime land close to Biju Patnaik airport was first leased out to Assotech Milan Resorts (P) Ltd to set up a five start hotel under Radisson Hotel brand.

Published: 21st July 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad has filed a PIL petition challenging the Endowment Commissioner’s order granting permission to lease out 2.35 acre of Lingaraj Temple land to Assotech Milan Resorts (P) Ltd when a dispute relating to it was pending before the Supreme Court.

Parishad’s president Surendra Panigrahi filed the petition on Friday.

According to the petition, the prime land close to Biju Patnaik airport was first leased out to Assotech Milan Resorts (P) Ltd to set up a five start hotel under Radisson Hotel brand.

But, the leasing out of land was quashed by Orissa High Court on March 30, 2015.

Assotech Milan Resorts (P) Ltd had challenged Orissa High Court order in the Supreme Court.

On April 17, 2017, the Apex court passed an interim order which said if parties would like to settle the matter out of court, it will be certainly open for them to do so. But, the case has since been pending in the Supreme Court. 

Later, on Lingaraj Temple Trust Board’s plea, Endowment Commissioner granted permission to lease out the land in an order issued on May 2, 2019, the petition said.

“The Endowment Commissioner’s order is illegal, improper and bad in law as the matter is sub judice”, Panigrahi alleged in his petition. The permission to lease out the land also violates Orissa Hindu Religious Endowments Act, the petition alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar Lingaraja temple Bhubaneswar Lingaraja temple Lingaraja temple land lease

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp