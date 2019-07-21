PIL challenges Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj temple land lease

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad has filed a PIL petition challenging the Endowment Commissioner’s order granting permission to lease out 2.35 acre of Lingaraj Temple land to Assotech Milan Resorts (P) Ltd when a dispute relating to it was pending before the Supreme Court.

Parishad’s president Surendra Panigrahi filed the petition on Friday.

According to the petition, the prime land close to Biju Patnaik airport was first leased out to Assotech Milan Resorts (P) Ltd to set up a five start hotel under Radisson Hotel brand.

But, the leasing out of land was quashed by Orissa High Court on March 30, 2015.

Assotech Milan Resorts (P) Ltd had challenged Orissa High Court order in the Supreme Court.

On April 17, 2017, the Apex court passed an interim order which said if parties would like to settle the matter out of court, it will be certainly open for them to do so. But, the case has since been pending in the Supreme Court.

Later, on Lingaraj Temple Trust Board’s plea, Endowment Commissioner granted permission to lease out the land in an order issued on May 2, 2019, the petition said.

“The Endowment Commissioner’s order is illegal, improper and bad in law as the matter is sub judice”, Panigrahi alleged in his petition. The permission to lease out the land also violates Orissa Hindu Religious Endowments Act, the petition alleged.