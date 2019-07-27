Bhubaneswar to host country’s first eSports tournament

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After hosting international sporting events like Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in November and Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in July 2019, the Capital is now all geared up to host the country’s first eSports tournament.

The tournament has been named as FIFA World Tour. Its organisers announced on Friday that they would host the qualifier round in Bhubaneswar on August 3 and 4 at Hockey Complex, Kalinga Stadium.

The organisers, Just Think Sports (JTS), announced this through their social media page, which is being used to sell tickets too.

The event is being supported by Odisha Sports and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). “Odisha is leading the way when it comes to sports or sporting events. Esports is the next big thing and we are happy to support and host this event at the Kalinga stadium,” said Vishal K Dev, commissioner-cum-secretary, Odisha Sports and Tourism.

The prize pool for the event is Rs 1.5 lakh. The tournament will be hosted in single elimination format. The cost of ticket is Rs 200 per entry.

The duration of the quarter final matches is five and a half minute. The semifinal and final matches will be six and a half minute long. While the semifinals will be two-leg matches (home and away), the final will be a single leg match. Top four players will receive cash prizes.