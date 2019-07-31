Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Second round admission to MBBS, BDS courses starts in Odisha

The second round admission to MBBS and BDS courses in 10 medical and dental colleges across the State began on Tuesday.

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image for representational purposes(Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Chairman SK Chand said the second round admission will be conducted for 304 MBBS and BDS seats including 45 that were returned to the State from the Central quota after completion of first phase counselling.

In MBBS course, seats were allotted to 49 candidates in SCB Medical College, Cuttack, 22 each in MKCG, Berhampur and VIMSAR at Burla, 12 in PRM at Baripada, 10 each in SLN at Koraput and Fakir Mohan at Balasore, 12 in Bhima Bhoi at Balangir and 55 in Hi-Tech at Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, in BDS course, seats have been allotted to 17 candidates in SCB and 95 in Hi-Tech in the second round admission which will continue till August 1. Chand said if any MBBS/BDS seat falls vacant after the second round, spot admission will be conducted at OJEE’s Gandamunda office here between August 4 and 8. However, he clarified that candidates who have taken part in the first and second round of counselling will not be allowed to participate in the spot admission as per the directives of Medical Council of India and the Supreme Court. The process of admission to medical courses in the State will be completed by August 18.

In another development, Chand said candidates who have secured ranks in the special OJEE will be allotted seats on August 1. The first round of admission to BTech, Lateral Entry BTech, MCA, Lateral Entry MCA, MBA, BPharm and MPharm will be held from August 2.

