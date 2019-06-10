Nine places record over 40 degree Celsius temperature in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Scorching heat continues to make life miserable in Odisha.

Temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius mark at nine places on Sunday. While Sambalpur was the hottest at 43.6 degree Celsius, the temperature at Hirakud stood at 43.1, Titlagarh 42.6, Jharsuguda 42.2, Balangir 42, Malkangiri 41, Sonepur 40.8, Bhawanipatna 40.5 and Angul 40.4 degree Celsius.

Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 36.5 degree Celsius and 37.7 degree respectively.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said the temperature in the last few days had dipped due to overcast conditions under the influence of cyclonic circulation over northwest West Bengal, adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

The cyclonic circulation now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said pre-monsoon showers are not expected to occur in the State for at least next five days.

Though the normal date for monsoon onset in the State is June 10, it may take a few more days as monsoon hit Kerala late, on June 8.“Light to moderate rainfall under the influence of local factors might occur at isolated places in the State in next four days,” said Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sashikant Mishra.

Though the temperature increased at a few places on Sunday, the mercury level will not cross above normal mark.

Met officials said light rainfall or thundershower activity might occur at isolated places in south interior Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Gajapati and Ganjam districts in the next two days.

Similarly, light rainfall and thundershower are expected at isolated places in south interior Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam and Sundargarh districts on June 12.