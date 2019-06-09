Monsoon reaches Kerala, Odisha to wait longer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Saturday but Odisha’s wait is likely to get longer as it might take another eight to 10 days since conditions are not favourable for supporting its advancement.

The India Meteorological Department said a cyclonic circulation over northwest West Bengal, adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, which could have supported advancement of monsoon now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

However, what might hinder progress of the monsoon is the cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea which is very likely to form into a depression in next 48 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually.

Though Arabian Sea branch of southwest monsoon supports the Bay of Bengal branch, the low pressure will weaken the monsoon current and delay its onset in Odisha.

“If the system forms, it will not be favourable for advancement of monsoon towards Odisha,” Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sashikant Mishra told TNIE.

Director, Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), Sarat Chandra Sahu also echoed the fact that monsoon onset is expected to get delayed as the conditions are not favourable as of now.

“There is no weather system now to support the advancement of monsoon towards Odisha. It might reach South Odisha around June 16 or 17,” Sahu said. The normal onset date for monsoon over Odisha is June 10.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the low pressure was responsible for onset of monsoon in Kerala on June 8 but may prove detrimental for monsoon surge over the country.

“What was a boon for India, will now be the reason behind the slow advancement of the monsoon surge,” it said.

The low pressure area has been travelling in favourable weather conditions and gaining strength continuously. It might intensify into a depression in next 48 hours and also has potential to become a cyclonic storm or even an extremely severe cyclone.

“However, as the system gets more powerful, rains would start reducing over the Indian mainland. Though west coast will experience some rains, the rest parts are expected to witness significant drop in monsoon rains,” the private weather forecaster said.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said light to moderate rainfall might continue to occur at few places in the State. They, however, said the ongoing rainfall activity is not related to pre-monsoon and is occurring due to the local factors.