Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation conducts sensitisation workshop for sanitation workers

BMC officials said the workshop focused on proper handling and disposal of solid waste and awareness was created about Solid Waste Management Rule-2016.

Sensitisation workshop for sanitation workers organised by BMC at Unit VIII community centre in Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

 BHUBANESWAR:  A two-day training programme on solid waste management for sanitation workers being organised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation began in all 67 wards of the Capital on Monday.

Corporation officials said the workshop focused on proper handling and disposal of solid waste. Awareness was also created among sanitation workers on Solid Waste Management Rule-2016. 

Training was given to make the grassroots-level sanitation workers understand the importance of door-to-door collection of garbage, separation of bio-degradable and non-biodegradable wastes, plastic menace and its adverse impact across the globe, use of different coloured dustbins for different waste types, street sweeping norms and strict ‘no’ to burning of municipal solid waste along the streets.

With the city skyline ravaged by the severe cyclonic storm Fani on May 3, the training programme also included methods to manage green waste across the city, including use of the 220 compost pits in BMC-managed parks across the city.

Around 1,200 sanitation workers were sensitised in the first session while more than 600 sanitation workers were sensitised in the second session.

A total 3,100 grassroots-level sanitation workers will be sensitised during the training which is being organised on the direction of National Green Tribunal.

Last week, BMC had also organised a training programme for officials, community organisers and zonal officials including members from Biju Yuva Bahini. 

