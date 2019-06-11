Daikin to open centre of excellence in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Daikin India on Monday announced plans to set-up a ‘Centre of excellence’ in Bhubaneswar to impart skill development training to the youth of the State and shore up the availability of manpower in the air conditioner service and maintenance sector.

“The Centre of excellence will most likely be opened in the current 2019-20 fiscal. The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to enhance skills of youth enabling them to pursue a career in the AC industry,” Director and Senior Vice President (Operations) Kuldeepak Virmani said.

The company is already running centres of excellence in collaboration with various ITI, diploma and engineering institutes in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.

The company, which is adopting an aggressive growth plan for Tier II and Tier III cities, achieved a turnover of Rs 4,000 crore in 2018-19 fiscal. In Odisha, it generated business between Rs 40 crore and Rs 45 crore in the last financial year.

For 2019-20, the officials have set a target of Rs 65 crore business in the State.

In a bid to expand its business in Odisha, Daikin also opened its new branch office-cum-training centre at Nayapalli area of the City on Monday.