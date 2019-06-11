Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Daikin to open centre of excellence in Bhubaneswar

Daikin is already running centres of excellence in collaboration with various ITI, diploma and engineering institutes in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.

Published: 11th June 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

entrance test, students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Daikin India on Monday announced plans to set-up a ‘Centre of excellence’ in Bhubaneswar to impart skill development training to the youth of the State and shore up the availability of manpower in the air conditioner service and maintenance sector.

“The Centre of excellence will most likely be opened in the current 2019-20 fiscal. The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to enhance skills of youth enabling them to pursue a career in the AC industry,” Director and Senior Vice President (Operations) Kuldeepak Virmani said.

The company is already running centres of excellence in collaboration with various ITI, diploma and engineering institutes in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities.

The company, which is adopting an aggressive growth plan for Tier II and Tier III cities, achieved a turnover of Rs 4,000 crore in 2018-19 fiscal. In Odisha, it generated business between Rs 40 crore and Rs 45 crore in the last financial year.

For 2019-20, the officials have set a target of Rs 65 crore business in the State.

In a bid to expand its business in Odisha, Daikin also opened its new branch office-cum-training centre at Nayapalli area of the City on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daikin Daikin India Bhubaneswar Daikin Centre of excellence Daikin centre of excellence Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp