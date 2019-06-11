Odisha fire service, Bhubaneswar residents rush to stray puppy's rescue trapped in a gate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Call it puppy love or humane gesture. But the locals and Odisha Fire Service personnel deserve the kudos for saving the life of a puppy.

It all happened in Jagannath Vihar of the city early Monday morning. When a senior resident of the area, Lingaraj Hati came up to pick flowers at 5 am, he saw the little dog trapped in the gate. He tried to free it but failed.

Hati called Snake Helpline’s Subhendu Mallick for help and the latter rushed to his house. Despite the best efforts of Mallick and the locals, the puppy remained stuck.

As the humidity was high, they offered water in an earthen pot to it.

Running out of chances, Mallick called up Odisha Fire Service. To the pleasure of the group of people who had already gathered to lend their help, the fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the puppy within five minutes.

Though Hati told the fire personnel that he did not have any problem if they wanted to cut the gate for rescuing the puppy, they managed to take out the canine without using any equipment.

“The locals were all praise for fire personnel as they arrived in no time to rescue the puppy. Eventually, the dog walked away freely and that gave us a sigh of relief,” Mallick said.