Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to frame strategy to boost investment in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will frame a City Economic Development Strategy to encourage investment in and around the Capital, accelerate its economic growth and employment as well as reduce poverty.

A decision to this effect was taken by the civic authorities during the consultation workshop of Bhubaneswar Investment and Facilitation Cell with top officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority,

Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, Directorate of Town Planning, Odisha Water Supply and Sanitation Board and Public Health Engineering Organisation on Tuesday.

The workshop focused on the current investment scenario of the City and its potential to facilitate big investments.

As part of the Economic Development Strategy, the investment cell of the civic body will draw an action plan to improve governance system in the City and create better investment opportunity.

“With the best project proposal under Smart City Mission, the State Capital has carved out a niche for itself in sports, education and tourism potentials and its progress graph is on the rise,” said BMC Additional Commissioner Ananya Das.

“We are working on formulating an economic strategy with better and sustainable urban governance and investment plan for the City,” said Das.

The Capital, which was recently battered by cyclone Fani, has planned to strengthen its existing infrastructure and also take up other various projects in the coming days under Smart City programme, which will give a push to its investment potential, the BMC officials added.