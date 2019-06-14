AIIMS doctors to go on strike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Junior resident doctors and interns at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here have decided to go on strike for three hours on Friday in protest against the attack on doctors in West Bengal. The doctors would boycott their duties in OPD and IPD from 8 am to 11 am.

They have also requested senior doctors and the administration to support them and join the strike. However, the emergency services would continue uninterrupted. Showing solidarity with the West Bengal doctors, the Students’ Association of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar condemned the violence and demanded that the Government of the neighbouring State should take necessary steps to ensure security of doctors.