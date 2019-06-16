Bhubaneswar's ITER students bag big jobs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students graduating from Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), have been absorbed by some of the best corporates.

The university officials said 85 per cent of the 2019 graduating batch has been placed in different corporates including Microsoft, Amazon, Reliance Industries, BOSCH, Deloitte, IBM.

The packages offered range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs70 lakh per annum.

As on June 12, Amazon and Kony Labs had already completed their online test processes and in the current month online tests would also be conducted by Microsoft, Sigmoid, Rapyuta Robotics and Nutanix where students will get career opportunities with a starting package of more than Rs10 lakh per annum.

University officials claimed that SOA has facilitated placement of over 25,000 of its students in various companies of repute across the globe since 2000.

“SOA is dedicated to grooming the students to achieve the competency level where they could make themselves saleable and meet the requirements of the industry,” said Sujit Kumar Dash, SOA’s Head, Training and Placement.

Meanwhile, career plans for 2020 graduating batch have already been laid out with the empanelment of companies which would be visiting the institute soon, he said.