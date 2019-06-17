Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar to get cyber crime police station within one month

In 2018, Odisha police had announced to set up cyber crime police stations in three cities- Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Jeypore.

Published: 17th June 2019

NEW DELHI: Bhubaneswar will have a Cyber Crime police station in a month to deal with the increasing incidents of online frauds.

Currently, there are Cyber Crime police stations in Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur. 

Though a large number of cybercrime cases are reported from the Capital, the victims have to visit Cuttack to lodge complaints in absence of Cyber Crime police station here.

Sources said the Cuttack police station has registered about 165 cases under the Information Technology Act between 2007 and July 2018.

The new police station here will have trained officers to deal with financial frauds, crimes in social media and other IT offences.

“The Cyber Crime police station will be opened in Bhubaneswar within a month. We are also planning to set up a cybercrime lab on its premises which will help officers use technological tools to investigate the cases,” DGP Dr RP Sharma told TNIE. 

He further said petty offences like mobile thefts must be investigated by officers at general police stations while serious crimes like financial frauds can be probed by the Cyber Crime police stations. 

Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance the skills of investigating officers, CID, Crime Branch will organise a workshop on ‘cybercrime’ at Police Bhawan here on Monday.

The workshop will focus on preventing children from becoming victims of cyber crimes.

Since incidents of morphing pictures of children and making their videos viral on social media are on the rise, the focus will be to curb cyber crimes against minors, said a police official.

Besides, ways to tackle crimes against women on social media and financial frauds will be discussed.

Last year, Odisha Police had announced to set up Cyber Crime police stations in three more cities- Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Jeypore.

