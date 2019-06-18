Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Passenger influx, cargo up at Biju Patnaik International Airport

Passenger traffic of 4.55 million was recorded at Biju Patnaik International Airport during 2018-19 against 3.24 million in 2017-18.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik International Airport

Biju Patnaik International Airport (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) registered an increase in passenger traffic as well as cargo handling in 2018-19.

“There has been a surge in passenger traffic by about 40.58 per cent in 2018-19 compared to 2017-18. Similarly, the number of flights have increased by 55.61 per cent in the last one year,” said BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota.

ALSO READ: Cyclone-resilient infrastructure at BPIA soon  

Passenger traffic of 4.55 million was recorded at BPIA during 2018-19 against 3.24 million in 2017-18.

The airport registered arrival and departure of 23,455 commercial flights during 2017-18 against 36,032 flights in 2018-19, Hota said. Currently, 47 flights operate from BPIA daily. 

BPIA handled at least 9,143 tonne of cargo in 2018-19 against 8,809 tonne in the previous financial year.

“The airport has recorded a profit of `18.56 crore with its revenue registering a hike by 36.89 per cent in 2018-19,” a BPIA official said.

AAI regional meet

The review meet of Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the eastern region will be held at BPIA on June 19.

The meeting will be chaired by AAI Chairman Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra and attended by the Regional Executive Director of the eastern region, Directors of Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Kolkata, Ranchi, Patna and Gaya airports, among others.

“The meet will review and deliberate on the performance of airports in the region. The appraisal will include policy recommendations and grievances of respective airports, if any, shall be brought to AAI’s notice,” BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Odisha BPIA Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar flights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp