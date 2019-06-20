Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar holds inter-agency meet on Rath Yatra security

RPF is mobilising additional manpower to manage the rush of devotees at Puri railway station and its personnel will work in close coordination with GRP and local police.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri.

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  An inter-agency coordination meeting on security arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra in Puri was held between state and central security forces here on June 19.

DGP Dr RP Sharma, who presided over the meeting, said, “Two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) will arrive here for the festival from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters. Similarly, we have requested National Security Guard (NSG) to keep its detachment ready in Hyderabad.”

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is mobilising additional manpower to manage the rush of devotees at Puri railway station and its personnel will work in close coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police.

Similarly, NDRF will deploy one team which will be divided into three groups to tackle any case of emergency.

Adequate lifeguards will also be deployed to avoid incidents of drowning on Puri beach.

This apart, sufficient ambulances will be kept on standby to shift injured persons to hospitals.

“We will have an integrated control room where officials of the agencies in charge of Rath Yatra security will remain present. It will be set up at Town police station in Puri,” Dr Sharma said.

The CCTV cameras, which were badly damaged in the extremely severe cyclone Fani, pose a major challenge to the police.

“We have already replaced some CCTV cameras installed on the premises of Srimandir. Hopefully, we will have a robust CCTV system at Bada Danda (Grand Road) before Rath Yatra,” the DGP said.

Odisha Police will also request the Centre to restrict movement of low-flying objects up to 11,000 feet over Bada Danda and Jagannath Temple during the car festival.

Among others, officials of Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rath Yatra Bhubaneswar Odisha Inter agency rath yatra meet
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp