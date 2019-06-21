Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Meet on June 23 to elect Odisha BJP legislature party leader

Name of two senior members of the party, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and Bhawanipatna MLA Pradipta Kumar Naik, are making the rounds for the post of Leader of Opposition.

Published: 21st June 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP president Basanta Panda

Odisha BJP president Basanta Panda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the first session of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly set to commence from June 25, the BJP MLAs will meet on June 23 to elect their legislature party leader who will eventually be the Leader of Opposition. Apart from two Union Ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, and State-unit president Basanta Panda, the BJP legislature party meeting will be attended by senior leader and former Union Minister Jual Oram. A Central observer of the BJP will also attend the meeting.

Name of two senior members of the party, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and Bhawanipatna MLA Pradipta Kumar Naik, are making the rounds for the post of Leader of Opposition. The two leaders were ministers in the Cabinet of Naveen Patnaik when he was heading the BJD-BJP coalition Government from 2000 to 2009.

Mishra is considered to be a front runner as he is more vocal and articulate. “It is up to the legislators to decide who will be leader of the legislature party in the Assembly. I will do whatever responsibility will be given to me,” Mishra said.

Similar was the response of Naik. The legislator from Bhawanipatna is senior to Mishra in electoral politics. Naik was elected to the Assembly in 1995 whereas Mishra became an legislator in 2000. The issue was discussed at the Wednesday meeting of the party’s office-bearers. 

Sources in the party said the BJP Parliamentary Board has left it to the party legislators to select their leader in the House. After winning 23 Assembly seats in the recent election, the BJP has the numerical strength to claim the Leader of Opposition post. However, it is the prerogative of the Assembly Speaker to recognise the main opposition party in the House.

The Assembly session, which will have 30 working days in two phases, will also witness new Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presenting the Budget on June 28. Appropriation Bill on the Budget for 2019-20 will be introduced in the Assembly on July 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha BJP BJP legislature party leader
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp