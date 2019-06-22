Home Cities Bhubaneswar

'Asanas help us stay focused', say Bhubaneswar's SAI international school students

TNIE in collaboration with SAI International School organised the yoga event on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

A student of Sai International School performing Yoga.

A student of Sai International School performing Yoga. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 200 students and faculties of SAI International School, Bhubaneswar and Residential School, Cuttack participated in Yoga Day celebration on Sai International Residential School premises at Nuagaon on Friday.

Promoting the practice of Yoga among students and teachers communities on International Yoga Day, The New Indian Express in collaboration with SAI International School organised the event from 9 am in the morning.

Yoga teacher of the school Suresh Chandra Panda taught various Yoga asanas to the participants at the event.

Expressing happiness on how Yoga helped her stay focused and lead a stress-free life, Sania Mazumdar, a Class IX student said, “The meditation we do as part of Yoga gives us mental peace and helps us focus on studies. As we have a very hectic schedule in our school, Yoga and meditation helps us stay calm.”

Sanskruti Patnaik, a Class IX student of the school said, “Yoga helps us stay fit both physically and mentally. Doing Yoga has made our lives more systematic and organised.”

Speaking about the school’s initiative, Headmaster Amitabh Agnihotri said, “Yoga occupies a very important place in the school. We start the day with Yoga and Pranayam at 6 am and again in the evening students perform yoga to keep themselves fit and relaxed. It is a part of our daily life and schedule.”

Agnihotri said Yoga today is as essential as any other subject. It’s a therapy in itself.

“At times when there are so many temptations and diversions in life, Yoga gives a certain degree of focus that one is lacking. It allows students and faculty to spend some amount of time with themselves and find their inner peace,” he said.

“We as educators and adults need to let the children know the importance of Yoga.

“When the world is understanding the importance of Yoga, we need to ensure that we take the maximum advantage out of it”, he further said. 

