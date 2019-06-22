Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar's Utkal University celebrates International Yoga Day

Various yoga poses were demonstrated for increasing energy, improving flexibility and posture, stress relief, among others on June 21 at Utkal University.

An instructor teaching asana on Utkal University campus. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  People from different walks of life, including students and faculty members of Utkal University, participated in the one-hour Yoga event at Biju Patnaik Sports Complex on Utkal University premises on June 21.

Organised by the The New Indian Express, the session was modulated by members of Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan.

Various yoga poses were demonstrated for increasing energy, improving flexibility and posture, stress relief, among others.

During the session, the participants were taught Ardha Chakrasana, Ustrasana, Pranayama among other poses. The instructors also conducted a laughter Yoga session.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Professor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik said, Yoga session on such a big scale was never organised on the institute’s premises.

“This is for the first time that Yoga session was conducted in a collective space like Biju Patnaik Sports Complex. It will help create positive energy on the campus,” Patnaik said.

One of the participants, Somnath Mangraj of Sanatan Harichandan Degree Mahavidyalaya in Madanpur said he practices Yoga whenever he gets time to as it has several health benefits.

“Yoga has several health benefits, including curing dizziness. It also reduces stress and improves immunity,” he added.

Another student, Rakesh Kumar Sahoo of Chetana College, said he and his friends enjoyed the Yoga session but due to lack of proper guidance, they are not able to practice it in their daily lives.

