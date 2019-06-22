TNIE employees practice yoga on occasion of fifth International Yoga Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The staff of The New Indian Express learnt Yoga asanas which are beneficial for controlling diabetes and maintaining blood pressure.

An hour-long Yoga session was organised on the premises of The New Indian Express office here on the occasion of fifth International Yoga Day. The session was modulated by Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan.

“A regular routine of Yoga helps in maintaining blood pressure and ensures proper circulation of blood to all parts of the body,” said one of the instructors.

Apart from various poses, the participants practised pranayama. The instructors also conducted a laughter yoga session during the event.

Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan instructors also urged the participants to practice Yoga on a regular basis for improving the immune system, better flexibility and posture and build up stamina.